Lake Charles mayor tests positive for coronavirus

2 hours 14 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, January 06 2021 Jan 6, 2021 January 06, 2021 11:56 AM January 06, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Mayor of Lake Charles, Nic Hunter Photo: CityofLakeCharles/YouTube

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The mayor of a Louisiana city has tested positive for the coronavirus and is recovering at home.

In a statement Monday, the city of Lake Charles said Mayor Nic Hunter is “doing well and currently resting at home while following the advice of his physician and public health agencies.”

The mayor told the American Press that he is about a week into a 14-day quarantine period. He said he isolated himself and got tested after after being around someone else who tested positive. He said the first few days he felt “pretty bad” but said that compared to what some people who are stricken with the disease experience he came out relatively unscathed.

The mayor said he knows of several people who recently died from COVID-19 complications and advised local residents to continue with precautions to stem the disease.

“There’s no easy or great answers for what we’re going through right now,” he told the newspaper. “COVID-19 is serious and easily transmissible.”

Hunter was elected mayor of the southwest Louisiana city in 2017.

