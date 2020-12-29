56°
Lake Charles man gets 100 years behind bars for sex crimes against children

Tuesday, December 29 2020
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Robert Lognion Photo: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A 60-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for sex crimes involving 9- and 10-year-old girls.

Robert Lognion of Lake Charles was a convicted sex offender when he was accused in February 2017 of touching the girls inappropriately, news outlets reported.

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Judge David Ritchie recently sentenced him to consecutive 50-year terms for sexual battery and an aggravated crime against nature. The complaint in 2017 said Lognion molested the girls while they were visiting his home.

He had been convicted in 1995 of sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile in Calcasieu Parish.

