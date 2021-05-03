87°
Latest Weather Blog
Lake Charles deputy arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile
LAKE CHARLES – A deputy was arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile, police announced Monday.
Detectives from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating 42-year-old James Trahan after receiving complaints about his behavior on Saturday, reports say.
Trahan was fired by the department and arrested Sunday. His bond is set at $450,000.
Trending News
Before his termination, Trahan worked as a correctional officer at the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was with the department for about 15 years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic