Lake Charles airport looks to expand

LAKE CHARLES- Officials with the Chennault International Airport Authority are proposing a $257 million expansion to increase the airport's cargo-handling capacity, a plan that calls for building on 220 acres already occupied by Mallard Cove Golf Course.



Randy Robb, the airport's executive director, said that the proposed expansion could produce up to 1,500 permanent jobs. He describes it as a multimodal cargo facility that would allow for a variety of development.



Robb says the location of Mallard Cove causes hazards for operations at Chennault, including wildlife, along with birds and golf balls hitting aircraft.



Robb says it would take about 18 months to develop the new golf course. He said the intent is for Mallard Cove to remain open until a new course is opened.