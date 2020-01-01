59°
Laine Hardy to perform national anthem at Saints-Vikings game, Sunday

Wednesday, January 01 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones
Laine Hardy Photo: Taste of Country

NEW ORLEANS - Baton Rouge native and American Idol winner, Laine Hardy, is all set to perform the national anthem before kickoff of the Saints-Vikings playoff game in New Orleans, Sunday.   

The 19-year-old singer's representative confirmed the news Wednesday morning. 

On New Year's Eve, Hardy took to Facebook to express gratitude to fans for a great year and promise them more music in 2020.

After performing for football fans this Sunday, Hardy's next stop is in Jacksonville, Florida on February 29. 

