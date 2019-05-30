86°
Laine Hardy to appear on late-night WBRZ TV show Thursday

By: Trey Schmaltz

LOS ANGELES – Laine Hardy, the local musician who won ABC’s American Idol in a live telecast on WBRZ earlier this month, will make an appearance on late-night TV seen on channel 2.

Hardy will be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show can be seen following WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 Thursday, which will be delayed because of the NBA Finals basketball game, seen live before the newscast and Jimmy Kimmel’s TV show.

A late edition of WBRZ News 2 is scheduled to start at 10:30 and will be followed by Hardy’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! around 11:05 p.m. Thursday.

      >PROGRAMMING NOTE: A separate, live newscast will start at 10 p.m. on WBRZ +

Set DVRs to record Hardy’s late appearance.

Watch for highlights of his appearance on WBRZ’s morning news, 2une-In, from 5 to nine Friday morning.

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

