Laine Hardy's music teacher talks shy beginnings

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Tim Richardson has been a vocal coach for two decades. During his twelve years of teaching talented arts at French Settlement High, he came across a student named Laine Hardy.

He says it all began freshmen year when Hardy showed up with only a guitar in hand, adamant on not being able to sing. But Richardson felt Hardy had the potential to expand his talents.

"I was able to coach him into singing and so he sang a few bars for me on a song and I promise you I almost fell out of my seat when he sang," Richardson said. "My goodness this man can sing."

It took some time, but once Richardson recognized the talent, he compelled Hardy to audition for a musical.

"We just feel blessed to give him a little encouragement and validate what he could already really do," Richardson said.

But Hardy made a different, life-changing decision.

"His mama called me saying Laine is going to try out for American Idol," Richardson said.

From a music classroom to the big stage, Hardy is now a finalist on the reality show. Richardson believes he's got it in the bag.

"I think he is going to win it, I believe he has a really good shot," Richardson said. "I believe he has already won with his music."

The American Idol finale airs this Sunday on WBRZ News 2 at 7 p.m.