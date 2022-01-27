36°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lafourche project would improve wetlands east of Leeville

6 years 4 months 1 week ago Monday, September 14 2015 Sep 14, 2015 September 14, 2015 10:48 AM September 14, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

Trending News

LEEVILLE - Lafourche Parish's plan for Restore Act money proposes setting aside $270,550 for engineering and permitting to build new wetlands, restore degraded marsh and reduce wave erosion along Louisiana Highway 1 east of Leeville.

The Daily Comet reports the parish's multi-year plan, open for public comment on the parish's website, outlines how officials plan to spend $1.3 million relating to the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

One project could build about 5,500 acres of marsh along Highway stretching from Bayou L'Ours to Leeville.

Susan Testroet-Bergeron, executive director of the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program, said the area is also an important nursery habitat for shrimp, redfish and other seafood.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days