Lafourche project would improve wetlands east of Leeville

LEEVILLE - Lafourche Parish's plan for Restore Act money proposes setting aside $270,550 for engineering and permitting to build new wetlands, restore degraded marsh and reduce wave erosion along Louisiana Highway 1 east of Leeville.



The Daily Comet reports the parish's multi-year plan, open for public comment on the parish's website, outlines how officials plan to spend $1.3 million relating to the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.



One project could build about 5,500 acres of marsh along Highway stretching from Bayou L'Ours to Leeville.



Susan Testroet-Bergeron, executive director of the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program, said the area is also an important nursery habitat for shrimp, redfish and other seafood.