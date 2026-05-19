Lafourche Parish Sheriff: White vehicle stickers not connected to sex traffickers

LAFOURCHE PARISH - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says there is no evidence that white dots or stickers found on vehicle windows have any connection with sex traffickers.

A rumor swirled around social media suggesting that white stickers were being used by sex traffickers to target certain vehicles. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said there is no intelligence or evidence connecting these stickers to sex traffickers.

Webre said the sheriff's office received several calls from concerned citizens asking about the sticker after seeing the social media rumors.

The sheriff's office confirmed local automobile dealerships will utilize service companies to photograph vehicles for their website and will use white stickers to mark which vehicles have already been photographed. Similar tactics are used by other automobile companies.