Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lafourche Parish authorities investigate suspected drowning

Wednesday, January 27 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MATHEWS, La. (AP) — A man’s body has been recovered from a Louisiana bayou, authorities said Tuesday.

In a news release, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said deputies believe the body is that of a man who ran from deputies a day earlier.

Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle just before midnight Monday in a parking lot in Mathews and found a man sitting inside. While speaking to the man, he ran and jumped into Bayou Lafourche. That’s when deputies lost sight of him.

Webre said his office searched through the night for the man but couldn’t find him. The search continued Tuesday morning, and a body was recovered from the water matching the man’s description.

The man’s name has not been released.

