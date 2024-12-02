49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lafourche Parish armed robbery suspect arrested in St. Gabriel

2 hours 43 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2024 Dec 2, 2024 December 02, 2024 4:02 PM December 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — A man wanted for armed robbery in Lafourche Parish was arrested by St. Gabriel Police on Monday.

Clyde Leroy Hodge was arrested after police received an alert on cameras indicating a vehicle driven by Hodge had entered the city.

Officers arrested Hodge after he was found hiding behind an 18-wheeler off Geigy Access Road, police said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days