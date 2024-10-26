87°
Lafayette woman killed in two-vehicle Lafourche Parish crash
DES ALLEMANDS — A Lafayette woman died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 90 Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
Lauren Womack, 38, was traveling eastbound near Fonseca Lane when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, across the grass median and struck a vehicle head-on in the westbound lanes.
Womack was not restrained and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The other vehicle’s driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
The crash is still under investigation. Standard toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.
