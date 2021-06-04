Lafayette swimmer vying for role on U.S. Olympic Swim Team

Jillian Barczyk Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - As the fastest swimmers in America converge on Friday, June 4 to compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team, a Lafayette woman will be among the gifted competitors.

According to a recent KATC report, Louisiana state champion, graduate of Ascension Episcopal, and current student at the University of Georgia Jillian Barczyk is bringing her years of experience to the Olympic trials.

From an early age, Barczyk's parents encouraged her to become comfortable in the water, and throughout the years, her mother and father provided guidance in the development of her skills as a swimmer and her athletic goals.

Barczyk looked back at her early years as a swimmer during her interview with KATC, saying, "I mean I started swimming like when I was three, I think I started swimming competitively when I was five or six. I was just there because I had a fun time, and mom was the coach at that time and I liked being around the big kids."

Now eyeing a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team, Barczyk will represent the University of Georgia and City of Lafayette Aquatics (COLA) at the Olympic trials.

KATC reports that she will compete in the 200 and 400 meter freestyle events.

Barczyk says COLA taught her to reach for her goals, saying, "COLA swimming made me who I am today. I taught me how to be a hard worker, it taught me how to be a leader. It taught me how to be a strong woman in a sport, which is difficult sometimes. But I'm glad COLA taught me that. And having my parents as coaches."

According to KATC, Barczyk can move up to the WAVE II finals if she makes the top two in WAVE I.

Portions of the meet will be broadcast on the Olympic Channel, NBCSN, and NBS, and the official Olympic team will be named from June 13-20.