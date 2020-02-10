Lafayette's own 'Iron Man' defies odds, follows dreams of becoming national bodybuilding champ

Photo: Ironmanmiller.com

LAFAYETTE - One Lafayette man is using 2020 to focus on his dream of becoming a professional bodybuilder and his determination has earned him the nickname 'Iron Man.'

The Advocate first reported on Kevin 'Iron Man' Miller's goal Sunday, describing the 40-year-old Lafayette resident's impressive achievements despite life-changing challenges.

Much like the Marvel superhero his nickname is derived from, some of Miller's abilities come from a manufactured limb.

His interest in bodybuilding began when he was 19-years-old, and shortly thereafter he competed in his first show.

But only two years after his first show, Milller was in a car crash and sustained injuries that required the amputation of his right leg, just below the knee.

After a dozen more surgeries and struggles with pain and infection, he opted to undergo yet another surgery that would amputate his leg just above the knee.

Though Miller hoped a prosthetic would allow him to return to the sort of active lifestyle he'd always enjoyed, he didn't expect to renew his love of bodybuilding.

But such a renewal was possible, and Miller surpassed even his own expectations.

Miller told The Advocate, "It took me from 2002 to 2015 to develop the mental and physical strength as an amputee to push myself mentally and physically to that level of competition."

"Although I never stopped working out, right? There may have been times from injuries that I had to lay off for months at a time, but I never stopped."

Miller's already collected first-place titles against able-bodied competitors in Louisiana, and now he's eyeing the first-place prize in a national competition.

The 40-year-old's intense focus motivated him to leave behind careers in banking and rehabilitation to focus on his bodybuilding endeavors.

Now, working as a personal trainer he's already placed ninth in the welterweight category at the 2019 NPC USA National Championships and he's placed first at more than one Louisiana competition.

As a real-life Ironman, Miller is determined to achieve his goals and encourage others to do the same.

Click here for more information on his achievements and the help he offers to the public.