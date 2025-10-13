83°
Lafayette resident struck and killed by car in Tangipahoa Parish

Monday, October 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - A Lafayette resident was struck and killed by a car in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning.

Dentreal A. Mouton, 24, was struck by a vehicle while walking in the left lane on I-12 near La. 1249 in Tangipahoa Parish around 1:20 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police.

Mouton was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver was uninjured.  

State Police are still investigating.

