Lafayette police search for suspected gunman

Lafayette Police say Chad Credeur is wanted for attempted second-degree murder. Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - Police are asking locals to be on the lookout for a man suspected of pulling the trigger during a Saturday evening shooting in Lafayette.

According to KATC, Lafayette Police say Chad Credeur is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

He's wanted in connection with a shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, within the 400 block of Lourdes Street.

After an initial investigation, police learned that two people had been arguing when tensions escalated and one used a handgun to shoot the other in the stomach.

Police were told the suspect, who they believe is Credeur, pulled the trigger and then fled the scene.

The person who was wounded is now being treated at a local hospital.

Anyone with information related to Credeur's whereabouts is asked to call 337-232-TIPS.