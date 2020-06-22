Lafayette police arrest man allegedly involved in shooting that left 5 people injured

LAFAYETTE, La. - Last week five people were injured in a shooting in Downtown Lafayette.

According to KATC, The Lafayette Police Department arrested 21-year-old Aaron Gutierrez.

On Sunday, June 14, around 2 a.m. LPD arrived to the 400 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a shooting.

According to the Advocate, Gutierrez was one of the five people injured and one of the four hospitalized.

Last week, police arrested Kyo’drick Sam, 19, after they believed he was involved in the shooting. Sam was also wounded and hospitalized during the shooting.

"We really believed he was involved based on the things we were getting from the witnesses and the things people were telling us," said Sgt. Wayne Griffin of the Lafayette Police Department. "But we received some video footage late in the investigation that cleared Mr. Sam of any wrongdoing."

Investigators later determined Gutierrez was a suspect after reviewing video surveillance.

Three people suffered gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, and the other two received gunshot wounds to their lower torsos.

Police say some of the victims were innocent bystanders.

All of the injured individuals received non-life threatening wounds, and have all been released from the hospital.

Gutierrez is charged with three counts of negligent injuring, one count illegal use of weapons and one count attempted second-degree murder.