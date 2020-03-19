Lafayette Parish reacts to its first two confirmed cases of novel coronavirus

LAFAYETTE PARISH - Two confirmed cases of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 were reported in Lafayette Parish, Wednesday.

These mark the first two infections in the area.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced the two cases during an evening press conference, letting the public know that neither of the cases were in Lafayette Parish hospitals, but have been quarantined.

According to KATC, Guillory said, "This is a moment we all knew would arrive."

Dr. Tina Stefanski of the Office of Public Health says medical personnel and officials expected this to happen and agreed that it's only a matter of time before more cases are revealed through testing.

That said, officials say they do not believe community spread is an issue in Lafayette Parish.

Stefanski went on to explain that a number of tests were conducted and healthcare officials are currently awaiting these results.

During the press conference residents were encouraged to continue to take precautions as they carry out daily activities.

This includes conscientious hand-washing, social distancing, as well as thorough/frequent disinfecting of working and living spaces.

Officials urge that those who are at high risk in Lafayette contact 311 to speak with medical professionals to see if you should be tested.

"The screening is more important now than ever," Guillory said.

Screening will continue to happen at the Cajundome.

Those looking for information on COVID-19 in Louisiana can dial 211 for information. Questions about testing for COVID-19, symptoms and treatment and when to access medical help will be answered.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry was also at the press conference on Wednesday evening. He asked Acadiana residents to heed instructions provided by medical professionals and government officials.

"Ensure that you are taking extreme care in you personal hygiene," Landry said. "It is out of the safety of our citizens that we are asking people to be vigilant."

LCG held a briefing earlier on Wednesday.

In the state, another death was reported Wednesday night out of St. James Parish. That brings the total deaths to 8 in the state.