Lafayette Parish: Lone bull spotted roaming yards

LAFAYETTE PARISH - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says a loose bull has been spotted roaming the area and they're asking the public to help locate the animal's owner.

According to KATC, the bull was seen near Caddo, in the Evangeline Grove Subdivision not far from Johnston and West Broussard.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call them at (337) 232-9211.