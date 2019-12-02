43°
Lafayette Parish enjoys robust retail sales figures
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Retail sales in a south Louisiana parish are on track to rival the area’s record for highest annual sales.
The Daily Advertiser reports that through September, retail sales across Lafayette Parish have reached $4.68 billion this year. That was only a bit behind $4.7 billion year-to-date numbers in 2014.
That year saw the highest annual retail sales across Lafayette Parish at $6.4 billion, and 2019 is on track to have the second-highest sales figures in a decade.
Figures come from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.