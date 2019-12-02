46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lafayette Parish enjoys robust retail sales figures

3 hours 42 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 December 02, 2019 4:31 AM December 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: TripAdvisor
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Retail sales in a south Louisiana parish are on track to rival the area’s record for highest annual sales.
  
The Daily Advertiser reports that through September, retail sales across Lafayette Parish have reached $4.68 billion this year. That was only a bit behind $4.7 billion year-to-date numbers in 2014.
  
That year saw the highest annual retail sales across Lafayette Parish at $6.4 billion, and 2019 is on track to have the second-highest sales figures in a decade.
  
Figures come from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days