Lafayette nurse writes heartfelt letter to patient who gave birth while suffering from COVID-19

A nurse's heartfelt letter to a COVID patient who'd just given birth and wasn't allowed to see her baby due to health concerns. Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - A nurse who assisted in treating a pregnant COVID patient was moved to go beyond what her duties required when the patient gave birth and was barely allowed to see her newborn baby boy.

According to KATC, Brittany Prevost works in the nursery at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital in Lafayette and she takes her responsibilities to her patients very seriously.

Prevost knows that caring for a pregnant woman involves assuring her that her child is being treated with love and compassion.

When the previously mentioned COVID patient wasn't able to bond with her baby immediately after birth due to health concerns, Prevost couldn't help but empathize with the new mother's plight.

"She might have seen the baby for a second after delivery but then he was taken to the nursery and we have them in a little isolation room," Prevost told reporters.

The new baby spent his first days few days separated from his mother.

Prevost felt she had to act.

"I felt like I just needed to sit there with him and love on him because he hadn't really had that," says Prevost.

So, she did what she could by writing a heartfelt letter to the new mom.

The little boy's mother was so touched that she shared the letter in a public Facebook post, saying she wouldn't have made it through the ordeal without the support of kind and empathetic nurses like Prevost.

"That's what keeps you going, that one patient. So just thank a nurse, we're here to help you and we just like to know that we're doing a good job," says Prevost.