Lafayette man faces additional charges after storming US Capitol

Wednesday, February 10 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Additional charges have been filed against a Lafayette man who was arrested in connection with the deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol last month. 

Vaughn Gordon was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with one count of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol buildings. He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

As of Tuesday, Gordon is now facing one additional count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and one count of violent entry of the Capitol building. 

Court records show that Gordon was released shortly after his arrest on a personal recognizance bond under the condition that he cannot leave the Western District of Louisiana without the permission of a judge. 

All four charges that Gordon is facing are misdemeanors. The case is being handled by the Washington D.C. Attorney's Office. 

