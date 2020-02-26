55°
Lafayette man arrested for beating, critically injuring a 65-year-old

2 hours 43 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 February 26, 2020 8:18 AM February 26, 2020 in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff
Daniel Luna Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - Police say a man was arrested for beating a 65-year-old man. 

According to KATC, police arrested Daniel Luna after they responded to a Tuesday evening incident in a residential area, around 6 p.m.

Authorities say when they arrived on scene they found the previously mentioned elderly man suffering from major injuries.

The wounded man was rushed to an area hospital and is currently listed in critical condition. 

Luna, 34, has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. 

He's being held in parish prison on a $150,000 bond. 

