Lafayette man arrested for beating, critically injuring a 65-year-old

Daniel Luna Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - Police say a man was arrested for beating a 65-year-old man.

According to KATC, police arrested Daniel Luna after they responded to a Tuesday evening incident in a residential area, around 6 p.m.

Authorities say when they arrived on scene they found the previously mentioned elderly man suffering from major injuries.

The wounded man was rushed to an area hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Luna, 34, has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

He's being held in parish prison on a $150,000 bond.