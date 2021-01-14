Lafayette man among those arrested following riot at US Capitol last week

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - A Louisiana man was among the latest arrests tied to last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol building.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Vaughn A. Gordon of Lafayette was arrested Thursday. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance virtually that same afternoon.

Vaughn A. Gordon of Lafayette, LA, was arrested today in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Gordon is scheduled to make his Initial Appearance at 3:30 p.m. via videoconference in the Western District of Louisiana before Magistrate Judge Hanna. — US Attorney WDLA (@USAO_WDLA) January 14, 2021

Gordon reportedly spoke to The Acadian Advocate last week, admitting he was inside the Capitol for about two hours but maintained he was peaceful inside the building and did not vandalize anything.