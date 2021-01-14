62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lafayette man among those arrested following riot at US Capitol last week

1 hour 41 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, January 14 2021 Jan 14, 2021 January 14, 2021 5:58 PM January 14, 2021 in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - A Louisiana man was among the latest arrests tied to last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol building. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Vaughn A. Gordon of Lafayette was arrested Thursday. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance virtually that same afternoon.

Gordon reportedly spoke to The Acadian Advocate last week, admitting he was inside the Capitol for about two hours but maintained he was peaceful inside the building and did not vandalize anything. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days