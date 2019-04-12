75°
Lafayette Diocese to release list of clergy members involved in abuse
LAFAYETTE- The Diocese of Lafayette has announced that they plan to release its list of credibly accused clergy members Friday.
According to KATC the releasing of the list was announced Wednesday by Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel in a letter to parishioners. The list will name 33 priests and four deacons who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse in the diocese.
