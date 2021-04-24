74°
Lafayette dentist office asks for the safe return of a 'kidnapped' giraffe statue

Source: WBRZ
LAFAYETTE - A children's dentist office sent out a plea for the safe return of a missing giraffe statue on Friday.

The beloved statue, called "Gracie," was taken from its customary place in front of Dr. Leslie Jacobs Pediatric Dentistry. The office posted about the loss, asking anyone who sees the giraffe to "give her floss and a toothbrush and call our office immediately."

Anyone with information on the giraffe's whereabouts should call the office at (337)500-1500.

