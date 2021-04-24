74°
Latest Weather Blog
Lafayette dentist office asks for the safe return of a 'kidnapped' giraffe statue
LAFAYETTE - A children's dentist office sent out a plea for the safe return of a missing giraffe statue on Friday.
The beloved statue, called "Gracie," was taken from its customary place in front of Dr. Leslie Jacobs Pediatric Dentistry. The office posted about the loss, asking anyone who sees the giraffe to "give her floss and a toothbrush and call our office immediately."
Trending News
Anyone with information on the giraffe's whereabouts should call the office at (337)500-1500.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs residents turn out for the annual Spring Festival, happy to...
-
2 Make a Difference: Suiting up 101: Students for success
-
Proposed bill could fund new Mississippi River Bridge
-
Kim Mulkey's hometown reacts to the possibility of her coaching at LSU
-
Storm debris from winter storm sits idle, homeowner struggles to get it...