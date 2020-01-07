63°
Lafayette authorities request public assistance in search for wanted man

Tuesday, January 07 2020
Terrick Chavis

LAFAYETTE PARISH - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) has requested the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

According to KATC, deputies are on the lookout for 20-year-old Terrick Chavis who has outstanding warrants for two counts of first-degree murder and multiple other felony charges. 

Lafayette Police headed a Dec. 11 case involving Chavis. In this case, he allegedly shot at a Lafayette home while at least two people were inside.

Police say no one was injured in this particular incident.

Anyone with knowledge of Chavis' whereabouts or related information is urged to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211 or (337) 232-8477. 
 

