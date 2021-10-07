Lafayette authorities continue search for missing teen

Jacqueline Guzman Photo: KATC/Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

LAFAYETTE - Authorities in Lafayette are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage girl who has been missing since July 16.

According to KATC, 15-year-old Jacqueline Guzman is a missing and endangered runaway teen who was last seen on July 16, 2021 in the 700 block of Colorado Road.

Police say she is likely in the area, but is also known to frequent Houston, Texas.

Guzman has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'7 and weights 130 lbs.

Anyone who sees Guzman, or has information on her whereabouts should call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.