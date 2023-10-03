LaDOTD pushing to install more flashing yellow turn signals statewide

BATON ROUGE - The State Department of Transportation and Development is working diligently to upgrade more than 1,200 traffic signals to include flashing yellow arrows.

The $11 million project received bids in 2016. Since that time, 900 signalized intersections have been updated with the new configuration.

According to LaDOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett, the state still has 354 signals left on their list of upgrades.

"People aren't always paying attention as much as they used to. So sometimes you see green and you go, and that doesn't always mean you can turn left," Mallett said.

The next intersection to receive the improved safety feature is at Airline and Goodwood. Drivers will see alternating lane closures from Monday, Oct. 9 to Friday, Oct. 13 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

"Some locations what we're going to do is just replace the signal head. This location is a total overhaul so, they're going to be digging out the foundation, laying new concrete and installing the flashing yellows," Mallett said.

According to a decade-long study by the Federal Highway Administration, drivers have fewer crashes at intersections with flashing yellow arrows. A study conducted by researchers at Bradley University showed a 32% reduction in left turn-related crashes.

The last signal replacement project is currently scheduled for fiscal year 2025-2026, according to Mallett.