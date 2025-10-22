79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LaDOTD announces closures, shifts for areas around La. Highway 30 roundabouts

Wednesday, October 22 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - The Louisiana Department of Transportation announced that there will be short term closures and lane shifts as they shift traffic to a roundabout by La. Highway 30 by Tanger Mall.

LaDOTD said the shift would begin Wednesday, Oct. 29, to move traffic into the roundabout along La. 30 and South St. Landry Avenue. On Thursday, Oct. 30, there will be a new traffic pattern in that area.

The roundabout and South St. Landry Avenue alongside Robert Wilson Road will be open to traffic the night of Oct. 29.

