Labor Day plans? Drive sober or get pulled over

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ wishes you a happy Labor Day and hopes you have an amazing time. However, law enforcement reminds drivers never to drink and drive.

According to the National Safety Council, there has been an average of 450 fatalities due to drunk driving on Labor Day weekend in the past six years.

While Labor Day is an exciting holiday it also poses as a threat to motorists.

WBRZ spoke with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries about drinking and driving on the water. The same rules apply for those driving a vehicle.

The legal limit for driving is .08% BAC.

If you consume alcohol, it is recommended you use a ride-share app or have a designated driver.

Lieutenant L'Jean McKneely with the Baton Rouge Police Department says there will be increased presence on roadways today to ensure drivers are keeping themselves and others safe.

"We do our best at putting the message out to everyone to make revisions if you're going out and celebrating. We expect people to be aware of their surroundings, pay attention to what is going on, and if they see something that needs to be addressed by local law enforcement please give us a call. We are going to push forward with our mission to be accountable and responsible," McKneely said.

Surrounding parishes are taking part in "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaigns.