Labor Day boaters head to False River to say goodbye to summer

NEW ROADS - Being on the water in your family's own personal water craft is the perfect way to be outdoors and maintain social distance.

"We came to ride the jetskis and spend time with the family,” Jamal Titus said. “We come pretty often, at least four times a year.”

Labor Day weekend on False River is usually pretty packed. That was no different Monday, despite nationwide coronavirus worries.

"It was so clogged I could barely do anything. There were so many boats,” Titus said.

Boaters said they were enjoying the last long weekend until Thanksgiving, when it will likely be too cold to be on the water.

"Gonna miss it because it's like freedom. Labor Day, no work, school out, no nothing. Just get to go out on the water and do your own thing"