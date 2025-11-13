76°
Labadieville volunteer firefighters put out camper fire early Thursday morning

1 hour 9 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, November 13 2025 Nov 13, 2025 November 13, 2025 10:18 AM November 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LABADIEVILLE — The Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department put out a camper that caught fire on Willow Street early Thursday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the fire around 2:40 a.m., quickly getting control of the fire. No injuries were reported, officials said, but the camper was destroyed. 

The scene was cleared by 4:30 a.m., fire officials added.

