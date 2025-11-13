75°
Latest Weather Blog
Labadieville volunteer firefighters put out camper fire early Thursday morning
LABADIEVILLE — The Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department put out a camper that caught fire on Willow Street early Thursday morning.
Firefighters arrived at the fire around 2:40 a.m., quickly getting control of the fire. No injuries were reported, officials said, but the camper was destroyed.
The scene was cleared by 4:30 a.m., fire officials added.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Berwick Police looking for escaped inmate with 'violent tendencies' who attacked guard...
-
Officials looking for missing 16-year-old from Baton Rouge last seen in October
-
Millage tax increase among two propositions in Livingston Parish on Saturday's ballot
-
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting at law enforcement officers after search...
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...