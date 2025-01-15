Labadieville man accused of kidnapping, drug charges arrested after multi-parish pursuit

NAPOLEONVILLE – Deputies arrested a Labadieville man on kidnapping and drug charges after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Assumption Parish and into Lafourche Parish.

Ronald Dermonta Frazier, 24, was arrested after the multi-parish chase Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said the pursuit started in Napoleonville when they tried to make a traffic stop on La. 1. The vehicle then accelerated and led deputies on a pursuit at upwards of 100 mph.

The driver then continued into Lafourche Parish where the pursuit ended in Thibodaux. Deputies said the driver, identified as Frazier, fled on foot before being apprehended.

Deputies seized marijuana and oxycodone from the car and found a child in the car. Deputies added that the kid requested to be let out of the car during the chase but Frazier refused, leading to kidnapping charges.

Frazier was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on simple kidnapping, possession with the intent to distribute and aggravated flight from an officer charges. He was also booked on a litany of traffic violations.