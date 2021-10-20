Latest Weather Blog
La. to get millions for coastal conservation, hurricane protection
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Four Gulf of Mexico states and their coastal counties are getting nearly $188 million in revenue-sharing funds as the offshore leasing areas involved expand.
The money must be used for coastal conservation, restoration and hurricane protection. An Interior Department news release Thursday says Louisiana is getting a total of about $82 million, with more than $50 million going to Texas, nearly $28 million to Mississippi and almost $27 million to Alabama.
The state shares of those totals are $66.3 million for Louisiana, $40.5 million for Texas, $22.2 million for Mississippi and $21.4 million for Alabama. Congress approved the revenue-sharing program in 2006.
Trending News
For the first 10 years, it covered a smaller leasing area in the Gulf of Mexico. The states and counties got about $37 million over those years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man allegedly shot & killed girlfriend at Burbank Drive apartment complex near...
-
Local bars facing shortage of liquor brought on by hurricane, pandemic
-
Last chance for Ascension residents to sign up for hurricane debris pick-up
-
Former flight attendant explains how passengers survived fiery plane crash
-
Councilmember removed from contentious Ascension drainage meeting after shouting at attendees, colleague