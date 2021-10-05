La. teacher arrested on child porn charges

85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, October 05 2021
RAPIDES PARISH - A teacher in central Louisiana was arrested after deputies found he downloaded child pornography.

The Avoyelles Sheriff's Office said it first began investigating Joshua Reeves on Sept. 20 in conjunction with the Louisiana Attorney General's Office. Reeves, a teacher with the Rapides Parish School System, was arrested Tuesday. 

Reeves, 35, is being held in jail on a bond of $250,000.

No other details about Reeves or the alleged crimes were immediately available. 

