84°
Latest Weather Blog
La. teacher arrested on child porn charges
RAPIDES PARISH - A teacher in central Louisiana was arrested after deputies found he downloaded child pornography.
The Avoyelles Sheriff's Office said it first began investigating Joshua Reeves on Sept. 20 in conjunction with the Louisiana Attorney General's Office. Reeves, a teacher with the Rapides Parish School System, was arrested Tuesday.
Reeves, 35, is being held in jail on a bond of $250,000.
Trending News
No other details about Reeves or the alleged crimes were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Ida temporary housing program
-
News 2 Geaux: Facebook explains yesterday's outage
-
News 2 Geaux: Shorter Work Week for State Offices
-
Louisiana opens temporary housing program for Hurricane Ida victims
-
State workers could adopt 4-day work week to alleviate traffic during I-10...