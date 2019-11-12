La. Supreme Court rules Oscar Lozada's confession can be used in murder trial

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled that a confession from Oscar Lozada while he was in custody for his wife's killing can be used during his trial.

Court documents filed Tuesday say Lozada's attempt to have his confession ruled inadmissible for the murder trial was denied.

Lozada was arrested last year, more than seven years after his wife Sylviane first disappeared. After being arrested by Mexican authorities last October, Lozada allegedly admitted to killing his wife and fleeing the country with his young daughter once he was in EBRSO custody.

Detectives believe Lozada murdered his wife in their Baton Rouge home and then dismembered her body. Her remains have never been found.

His next court appearance, a status hearing, is scheduled for Dec. 3.