La Supreme Court extends court filing deadlines and ban of in-person proceedings until May 18

NEW ORLEANS - On Thursday, Louisiana's Supreme Court released a statement announcing the extension of the statewide prohibition of in-person proceedings until May 18th as well as the extension of filing deadlines for the Louisiana Supreme Court until May 18.

According to the new mandate, all filings due between Thursday, March 12, 2020 through Friday, May 15, 2020 will now be considered 'on time' if submitted by Monday, May 18.

The announcement added that anyone unable to meet the filing deadline of May 18 due to issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic can submit motions for extensions of time, supported by appropriate documentation and argument.

Click here for more information on the extension of the changes made to the Louisiana court systme as a result of the stay-at-home order.