La. Supreme Court dismisses Saints fans' 'no-call' lawsuit

Friday, September 06 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana's Supreme Court has dismissed a New Orleans Saints fan's lawsuit against the NFL and game officials over the failure to call a crucial penalty against the Los Angeles Rams in a January playoff game.
  
Attorney Antonio LeMon had sued, alleging fraud and seeking damages over what's come to be known as the "Nola No-Call."
  
But Friday's state Supreme Court opinion said ticket-holders have no right of action in the case. They reversed a lower court ruling that could have resulted in Commissioner Roger Goodell and game officials being questioned under oath.
  
LeMon said he was reviewing the ruling.
  
At issue was officials' failure to flag a blatant penalty by a Los Angeles Rams player, helping the Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.
