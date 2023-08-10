La Supreme Court considers teen robber's 99-year sentence

Latest Weather Blog
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana's Supreme Court is considering whether recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings about juveniles convicted of murder mean a juvenile robber's 99-year sentence is unconstitutional.
Alden Morgan is now 35. He was 17 years old when he held up a couple with their baby daughter.
The New Orleans Advocate reports that several justices noted that his punishment is much higher than the nation's highest court would have allowed for second-degree murder.
The U.S. Supreme Court has found it unconstitutional to execute juveniles, to give them life sentences for most crimes, and - except in rare cases - to deny them a chance at parole for most killings.
Morgan's case appears to be the first time that Louisiana's high court has considered how those rulings may affect sentences for lesser offenses.
