La. state trooper arrested after deadly drunk-driving crash in Texas

LAKE CHARLES - A state trooper was arrested more than a month after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian while off-duty in Texas.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened Aug. 29 on Highway 63 in Jasper County. Investigators believe Patrick Bell, 45, was driving his pick-up truck westbound when his vehicle drifted off the roadway and struck a pedestrian on the shoulder of the roadway.

That person was killed in the wreck.

Bell has been on worker's compensation leave since 2017 and did not possess any of his law enforcement equipment.

Texas authorities recently received the results of a toxicology exam, which revealed that Bell was over the legal intoxication limit at the time of the crash. He was booked Wednesday on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.