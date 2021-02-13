La. Senators cast conflicting votes on Trump's impeachment: Read statements here

WASHINGTON — Louisiana's US Senators made conflicting votes in the impeachment decision on former President Donald Trump Saturday.

In a statement about his not guilty vote, Sen. John Kennedy said: “My job as a senator and juror in an impeachment trial is not—NOT—to defend, excuse or explain anyone’s behavior—not the Capitol rioters’, not the Democrats’, not the president’s. My job is to evaluate the evidence."

“The merits of the Democrats’ case were not even close," Kennedy continued.

“...[Former President Trump] is no longer the president. We were asked to impeach a guy in Florida. The Democrats never proved jurisdiction.

“There are one or two things I think we can all agree on: The nut jobs who violated the Capitol on Jan. 6 should be prosecuted and jailed. There can be no justice without order. Political violence is wrong. Always. It was wrong on Jan. 6, and it was wrong during the riots this summer."

Senator Cassidy, of Baton Rouge, who voted to convict, said: "Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty."