La. senate race heading for two-way runoff after recount

1 hour 21 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 October 17, 2019 4:08 PM October 17, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate
UPDATE: An electronic recount has resulted in Franklin Foil claiming a four-vote lead over fellow Republican candidate Steve Carter. 
A runoff is now set to take place between Foil and Democrat Beverly Brooks Thomas. 
*****
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - One Republican candidate headed to an unusual three-person Louisiana state Senate runoff election is asking for a vote recount.
  
State Rep. Franklin Foil filed the request Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish clerk of court.
  
Foil initially had an eight-vote lead over Republican Rep. Steve Carter for the second-place spot in Saturday's primary. But the secretary of state's office said Foil's lead evaporated after local election officials found problems with the scanning of mail-in absentee ballots and rescanned them.
  
Foil and Carter then tied for second place, with both slated to reach the Nov. 16 runoff against Democrat Beverly Brooks Thompson.
  
Foil asked for a recount of all votes, but then resubmitted his request to ask only for a recount of absentee paper ballots. The recount is expected Thursday.
