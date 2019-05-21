La. Senate OKs vote on abortion amendment

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers say voters will decide whether the state's constitution should assert that it does not protect abortions.

House Bill 425, sponsored by State Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, would effectively change the state constitution to say there is no such thing as a right to abortion or to allow public funds for the procedure.

"Today I'm standing as a pro-woman, pro-life member of the legislature," Jackson said in a news conference today with other pro-life legislators. "So what you see from us as we support right-to-life, as we support choosing life, we also support resources to ensure that once a woman chooses life, she, her child, her baby and the rest of her family can have a good life."

The bill has now made it through the Louisiana House and Senate, meaning that after the governor signs it, residents will be able to vote on it in the fall.

"Roe v. Wade never said that Louisiana couldn't legislate in the area of abortion, it just said it was illegal. But they've upheld a number of restrictions across this nation, so we hope that one day Roe v. Wade is overturned. But until that day we operate within the realms of the current supreme court ruling," Jackson said. "But look, I'll shout from the hilltop when Roe v. Wade is overturned."

A small group of pro-choice women protested on the Capitol steps.

"Our message is to essentially have our politicians vote in such a way that abortion remains legal and safe for all women," Emma Moscardini said.

The group is asking lawmakers, including the pro-life governor, to reconsider the bills.

"Abortion is healthcare and even if he decides to ban abortion at a certain point, abortions are going to happen. And it's our hope that people don't die during an abortion," Moscardini added.

The issue will be put on a ballot for voters to decide in October.