La. Senate fails to override permitless concealed carry veto
BATON ROUGE - The state Senate failed to get enough votes to override Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a bill that would have allowed Louisiana residents to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Senate voted 23-15 in favor of overturning the veto, but it was not enough for the two-thirds majority needed to advance the proposal to the House.
Vote 23 yay 15 nay. Bill has failed to pass in the Senate @WBRZ— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) July 20, 2021
This is a developing story.