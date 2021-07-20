La. Senate fails to override permitless concealed carry veto

80°
47 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, July 20 2021 Jul 20, 2021 July 20, 2021 1:48 PM July 20, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The state Senate failed to get enough votes to override Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a bill that would have allowed Louisiana residents to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. 

The Senate voted 23-15 in favor of overturning the veto, but it was not enough for the two-thirds majority needed to advance the proposal to the House. 

This is a developing story.

