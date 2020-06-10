Latest Weather Blog
Fewer coronavirus patients in hospitals statewide as La. reports 418 new cases Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Health officials reported 418 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 44,030 confirmed cases statewide.
The number of reported deaths rose to 2,855, an increase of 11 from Tuesday. The daily number of patients hospitalized fell to 549. A total of 33,904 people have recovered from the virus according to data last updated by the state June 8.
The state has entered phase 2 of its reopening plan. You can find more details on the order here.
The state releases updated number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana at noon every day. Scroll to the data in the middle of the page for details.
Specific, parish-by-parish data is available by navigating to the "By Parish" tab on the data feed in the middle of this story.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Wednesday(6/10):
Ascension: 906 cases / 58 deaths
Assumption: 259 cases / 13 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 4,054 cases / 254 deaths
East Feliciana: 210 cases / 31 deaths
Iberville: 607 cases / 43 deaths
Livingston: 484 cases / 31 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 217 cases / 25 deaths
St. James: 306 cases / 27 deaths
Tangipahoa: 973 cases / 41 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 195 cases / 31 deaths
West Feliciana: 225 cases / 13 deaths
Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
