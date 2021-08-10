La. sees another huge spike in vaccinations over the weekend; hospitalizations top 2,700

BATON ROUGE - Over the weekend, Louisiana saw an average of roughly 100 new COVID patients checked into hospitals each day.

On Monday, the state reported a total of 2,720 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. That number was up 299 compared to Friday, when hospitals across the state reported 2,421 patients.

The state saw a record high number of COVID hospitalizations on Aug. 2, and that number has only gone up over the past week.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported another 16,541 cases since Friday, with a positivity rate of about 14.48 percent on newly reported tests. Another 50 people reportedly died of the virus since Friday.

The weekend also saw the largest jump in vaccinations since Louisiana first started seeing a surge in additional shots last month. On Monday, Louisiana reported another 65,589 shots since its last vaccine update on Thursday. Among those doses were 51,450 people who were getting a COVID vaccine shot for the first time.

As of Monday, about 37 percent of the state is fully vaccinated. Nearly 45 percent of the Louisiana population has gotten at least their first shot.